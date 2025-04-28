Seebe Hydroelectric Dam near Exshaw at Night. TransAlta Owns The Horseshow plant generating electricity off this.

Seebe Hydroelectric Dam near Exshaw at Night. TransAlta Owns The Horseshow plant generating electricity off this. James_Gabbert

We were behind the TransAlta Corporation (

Note: All amounts disclosed are in Canadian Dollars. Stock prices refer to the TSX prices.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?



Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members.



