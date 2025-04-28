Over the past decade, I've had both long and short positions in AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), but overall I've leaned toward the skeptical side. Valuation, management, and execution all have become concerns at varying points, and in sum have been enough to keep me from
AeroVironment: The Risk To The BlueHalo Deal
Summary
- Over the past decade, there have often been reasons to be skeptical of AeroVironment (AVAV) — but the company and the stock usually have proven doubters wrong.
- The acquisition of BlueHalo echoes that pattern: there's real logic to the deal, but a closer look shows potential cause for concern.
- Down 35%-plus from its highs, AVAV's valuation has come in, but the stock still prices in consistent double-digit growth through the end of the decade.
- Between merger risks and the reliance on Ukraine, there's still reason to be skeptical — even if history suggests aggressiveness is the better strategy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.