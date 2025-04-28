Following our recent coverage of the fashion and luxury sector (Moncler and Zegna), we are back to comment on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCPK:ESLOF) (OTCPK:ESLOY) after the Q1 2025
EssilorLuxottica: U.S. Exposure Might Weigh On 2026 Targets
Summary
- EssilorLuxottica's Q1 2025 sales update shows resilience but faces risks from macroeconomic volatility, discretionary consumption exposure, and potential tariff impacts.
- Despite a positive sales forecast for 2025, the company's high valuation leaves no margin for error, justifying our neutral rating.
- Key risks also include a consumer slowdown and an over-reliance on the USA market, which could impact earnings.
