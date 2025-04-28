In a turbulent year for financial markets, US equities and real estate investment trusts are still bearing the brunt of the selling so far in 2025, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close (Apr. 25). By contrast, the rest of the
U.S. Stocks And Real Estate Shares Are Still Losers In 2025
Summary
- In a turbulent year for financial markets, US equities and real estate investment trusts are still bearing the brunt of the selling so far in 2025, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close.
- The top-performing asset class: stocks in developed markets ex-US. This slice of global equities is up 10.2% so far in 2025.
- Perhaps a more reliable bright spot for US shares is be brewing for this week’s earnings reports, with more than one-third of S&P 500 companies scheduled to report.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
