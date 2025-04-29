CPAI: Promising AI-Powered ETF

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF holds 50 stocks selected by adaptive machine learning models.
  • The CPAI ETF has outperformed the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 500 since inception, showing resilience in the recent market downturn.
  • Moreover, it has outperformed other AI-powered ETFs over the last 12 months, although one of them has a better Sharpe ratio.
  • The track record of CPAI is too short to assess the potential of its strategy in the long term, but it is promising.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

AI Finance, growing business concept related to finance Improvements increase profits moving forward. Financial market success goals With AI technology

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

CPAI strategy

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSE:CPAI) is an actively managed ETF launched on 11/28/2023. CPAI has a portfolio of 50 stocks, a distribution yield of 0.43% and a net expense ratio of 0.75%.

As described in

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.98K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPAI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CPAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News