Income-Equity Quarterly Report 1Q 2025
|Effective 3/31/2025, the benchmark for our Income-Equity portfolios will be the Russell 1000 Value Index. We believe this benchmark is more representative of our high dividend yield investible universe.
Commentators frequently exaggerate the impact of public policy on investment outcomes. Explaining fluctuations in historical equity returns with political stories is virtually impossible, even for the most ardent partisans. In many ways, this held true in the first quarter, with the market shrugging off many announcements by the new administration, but with one glaring exception— tariffs. In its collective wisdom, the market made it very clear that it does not like tariffs, and especially uncertainty over tariff policy.
The uncertainty is immense. Are tariffs a negotiating strategy? That sounds temporary. “Permanent” auto tariffs? That sounded permanent—until it was paused. This level of uncertainty unnerves business decisionmakers at firms large and small, across multiple industries.
Not surprisingly, equity investors pivoted away from the riskier corners of the market towards both value and low-volatility stocks. Value stocks, as always, are a mixed bag. Some value stocks have low apparent valuations, but they are cheap for a reason— either poor execution or existential risks that make the market wary. Miller/Howard’s focus on high and rising income means we try to avoid low-quality, controversial value stocks. Afterall, these risky names may have a dividend cut in their future.
In contrast, we seek holdings that tend to have demonstrated earnings power yet attractive valuations that are not dependent on the latest growth theme. Low valuations and consistent earnings enable firms to pay good dividends without stretching payout ratios.
The real winner in the first quarter was low volatility, best exemplified by the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index which outperformed the S&P 500 Index by over 11.5%. Low-volatility stocks lagged the broad market in recent years, breaking the long-term historical pattern (for the past 50 years) of outpacing the S&P 500. This observation sometimes puzzles clients because boring stocks rarely keep up in go-go markets. But over the long term, downside protection in bad markets has been a key to the overall outperformance of low-volatility stocks.
Looking Ahead
Miller/Howard’s Income-Equity portfolios have both value and low-volatility characteristics. While it is possible to find expensive, volatile stocks withhigh dividend yields, we have found that those characteristics make dividend safety questionable and dividend growth less reliable. We feel that our investment philosophy sets us up well to endure a wide range of markets, and this choppy quarter is a good example. Our portfolios are tilted towards companies we judge to be less vulnerable to tariff increases. We believe the portfolios remain positioned to provide high and rising income for our clients over the long term.
Portfolio Highlights
- In the first quarter, our Income-Equity portfolios outperformed both the Russell 1000 Value and the S&P 500 Indices. Over 40% of our holdings announced dividend increases in the quarter. Income-Equity now yields 3.8% while the no-MLP version yields 3.6%.
- Dividend increases: Income-Equity (no MLPs) had 16 dividend increases in the quarter, including Jefferies Financial (JEF), STAG Industrial (STAG), East West Bancorp (EWBC), Comcast (CMCSA), TotalEnergies (TTE), CMS Energy (CMS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Exelon (EXC), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Robert Half (RHI), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), Nutrien (NTR), Coca-Cola (KO), Old Republic (ORI), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). IncomeEquity had the same 16 plus a 17th increaser, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).
- Exited positions: We exited our position in Edison International (EIX). While the regulatory construct in California provides significant protections for utilities, the tragic scale of the wildfires increased tail risks and could threaten dividend safety. We exited our position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY), judging it to be expensive and considering its vulnerabilities to an escalating trade war.
- New buys: We initiated a position in VICI Properties (VICI), a REIT with a high yield that mainly owns casino properties. We bought Citigroup (C) which remains cheap despite growing evidence that earnings will benefit from ongoing expense cuts. We added State Street (STT) to the portfolio, attracted by its conservative, fee-based business model. We bought Verizon (VZ) with its high and well-covered dividend. Lastly, we initiated a position in H&R Block (HRB) which has capital-light business model, good free cash flow, and a well-covered dividend.
Yield, Growth, Strength, Stability
- Our Income-Equity portfolios each offer a high dividend yield that is over 2.5x the yield on the S&P 500 Index, and have ample dividend coverage and reasonable leverage levels (net debt/EBITDA).
- Both portfolios trade at a significant discount to the broad market on price-to-earnings as well.
- We believe the portfolios are well-positioned for dividend growth throughout the full market cycle.
Income-Equity (with MLPs)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
1Q2025
|
Income-Equity Yield
|
4.7
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
4.3
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
3.3
|
3.6
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
S&P 500 Yield
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
Ratio
|
2.2x
|
1.9x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.3x
|
2.2x
|
2.0x
|
2.4x
|
2.7x
|
2.7x
|
Income-Equity Projected Dividend Growth*
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
6.3
|
7.8
|
7.3
|
5.1
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
S&P 500 Projected Dividend Growth**
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
3.3
|
5.9
|
4.8
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
Ratio
|
1.4x
|
1.2x
|
1.5x
|
1.5x
|
1.7x
|
1.5x
|
1.0x
|
1.3x
|
1.2x
|
1.0x
|
1.0x
|
Income-Equity Dividend Coverage Ratio
|
1.3x
|
1.3x
|
1.5x
|
1.9x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
2.7x
|
2.1x
|
2.1x
|
2.1x
|
Income-Equity Net Debt/EBITDA***
|
2.8x
|
2.0x
|
1.9x
|
1.4x
|
1.9x
|
1.9x
|
1.2x
|
2.0x
|
1.8x
|
1.5x
|
1.7x
|
Income-Equity P/E Ratio Trailing
|
14.2
|
17.2
|
17.7
|
12.6
|
12.8
|
16.7
|
14.0
|
13.6
|
14.5
|
15.2
|
14.0
|
S&P 500 P/E Trailing
|
18.8
|
20.5
|
21.7
|
16.5
|
21.6
|
27.6
|
24.1
|
18.6
|
21.9
|
24.7
|
22.9
|
Premium/Discount
|
-24%
|
-16%
|
-18%
|
-23%
|
-41%
|
-40%
|
-42%
|
-27%
|
-34%
|
-38%
|
-39%
Income-Equity (No MLPs)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
1Q2025
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Yield
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
3.7
|
4.2
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
S&P 500 Yield
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
Ratio
|
2.1x
|
1.9x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
2.2x
|
2.6x
|
2.6x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Projected Dividend Growth*
|
5.9
|
5.0
|
6.4
|
7.9
|
7.5
|
5.2
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
S&P 500 Projected Dividend Growth**
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
3.3
|
5.9
|
4.8
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
Ratio
|
1.4x
|
1.2x
|
1.5x
|
1.5x
|
1.8x
|
1.5x
|
1.0x
|
1.3x
|
1.2x
|
1.0x
|
1.0x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Dividend Coverage Ratio
|
1.3x
|
1.3x
|
1.5x
|
1.9x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
2.8x
|
2.3x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Net Debt/EBITDA***
|
2.6x
|
2.2x
|
2.1x
|
1.4x
|
1.9x
|
1.9x
|
1.2x
|
1.8x
|
1.6x
|
1.4x
|
1.7x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) P/E Ratio Trailing
|
16.5
|
18.2
|
18.0
|
12.9
|
13.5
|
16.8
|
14.0
|
13.8
|
14.6
|
15.3
|
14.9
|
S&P 500 P/E Trailing
|
18.8
|
20.5
|
21.7
|
16.5
|
21.6
|
27.6
|
24.1
|
18.6
|
21.9
|
24.7
|
22.9
|
Premium/Discount
|
-12%
|
-12%
|
-17%
|
-22%
|
-38%
|
-39%
|
-42%
|
-26%
|
-33%
|
-38%
|
-35%
|
As of March 31, 2025. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P; Miller/Howard Research & Analysis. The data above are based on representative accounts in our IncomeEquity portfolios both with and without MLPs and are subject to change. Median P/E ratio trailing is published for our Income-Equity portfolios.
* Projected Dividend Growth—Miller/Howard Portfolio Team’s 3-year annualized projected dividend growth based on data from various sources, adjusted to reflect our view of future economic and market conditions. There is no assurance projections will be realized.
** Bloomberg Dividend per Share 3-year forward estimates.
*** Excludes financials.
Dividend yields shown for Miller/Howard portfolios exclude cash. All data are as of year-end, unless otherwise noted.
Common stocks do not assure dividend payments. Dividends are paid only when declared by an issuer’s board of directors, and the amount of any dividend may vary over time. Dividend yield is one component of performance and should not be the only consideration for investment. See definitions and full disclosure on last page.
How Do Dividend Stocks Perform in Down Years?
Stocks are off to a rough start this year, and while it is far too early to know how this year will end up, clients are asking how income strategies tend to perform in down markets.
Looking back at the last 50 years, the S&P 500 Index has had 9 down years. High-yield equities, defined as deciles 7 through 9 of dividend yields, outperformed the S&P 500 in 78% of the down years, and actually had positive absolute returns 44% of the time. Overall, high-yield stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 10% during the down years.
Of course, some equity income portfolios will do better, and some will do worse. What’s important is that we are searching for investment candidates from a pool that has historically provided downside protection.
While it’s gratifying to know that income stocks tend to outperform in down markets, our view continues to be that it’s best not to try to time the market. Fluctuations in the overall market are very unpredictable but typically buy-and-hold investors are well rewarded.
|
