Summary

  • Duolingo is the largest global language learning platform, with 116m monthly active users and 9.5m paid subscribers.
  • In 2024, Duolingo grew revenues by 41% and reported 26% adjusted EBITDA margins.
  • Duolingo continues to increase its total addressable market by expanding internationally, launching new verticals (e.g., maths, music, chess), and launching premium AI-enabled language learning tiers.
  • Duolingo trades on a rich multiple of 17x forward revenue and 66x forward earnings.
  • While Duolingo is a high-quality business, the current valuation does not present an attractive risk reward, so I rate Duolingo a hold.
Introduction

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is the largest global language learning platform with gamified courses for over 40 languages. Duolingo is one of the highest quality businesses I have come across in public markets, especially in the notoriously tricky consumer subscription space. Duolingo has:

