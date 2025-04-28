Miller-Howard MLP & Midstream Energy Income Q1 2025 Commentary

MLP & Midstream Energy Income Quarterly Report 1Q 2025
Midstream energy had a fine quarter — ending in positive territory and easily outpacing the overall market. We believe investors continue to favor midstream for its high current income and growth of income. In addition, midstream fundamentals and valuations remain favorable, in our opinion.
Looking at history from 10 years ago, investors are getting a much healthier investment opportunity today, at a lower valuation:
- Valuations are attractive. During 2024, the sector traded 2.9 turns lower on EV/EBITDA than it did in 2015.
- Balance sheets are strong. The sector has growing EBITDA and declining debt, which has resulted in lower leverage. Leverage was 4.0x in 2024—about 13% lower than in 2015.
- Free cash flow is much higher. Several years ago, free cash flow inflected, shifting from negative to positive, and the industry’s higher FCF yield demonstrates more financial stability for midstream companies.
We believe this makes for a compelling value proposition— midstream offers low valuation, high quality, and strong free cash flow, all while paying high and rising income to clients.
Looking Ahead
Where are the risks? We will continue to monitor the situation around tariffs. In addition, OPEC+ announced a slight increase in production, but midstream companies tend to have little direct commodity price exposure. Third, an end of the Russia-Ukraine war could potentially impact natural gas dynamics. If Russian natural gas exports increase to Europe (likely below pre-war levels)— and that is a big if— Europe may need less liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. Those volumes could find a home elsewhere (likely Asia), but the end of the war may create some short-term volatility for the natural gas industry.
Lastly, and on a more positive note, we expect to see further distribution increases from our holdings during the upcoming earnings season.
Portfolio Highlights
- Distribution increases: This quarter 8 of our 16 holdings announced dividend increases. The average increase was 9.0% year-over-year.
- Sales: We sold EnLink Midstream (ENLC), as it was taken over. We trimmed Targa Resources (TRGP) after a very strong multiyear run and Cheniere, Inc. (LNG), as we slightly scaled back our exposure to natural gas exports. We trimmed Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX), ONEOK (OKE), and Western Midstream (WES) to raise cash to deploy into a new name.
- Buys: We initiated a position in Genesis Energy (GEL) as we expect free cash flow to hit an inflection point in 2025. We also initiated a position in Enbridge (ENB) as it generates stable cash flows due to its contract structure and regulatory backdrop. We increased our weighting in Enterprise Products (EPD), Hess Midstream (HESM), Plains All American (PAA), and Sunoco (SUN) as those companies offer a combination of strong current income and potential for distribution increases.
Yield, Growth, Strength, Stability
- Our Income-Equity portfolios each offer a high dividend yield that is over 2.5x the yield on the S&P 500 Index, and have ample dividend coverage and reasonable leverage levels (net debt/EBITDA).
- Both portfolios trade at a significant discount to the broad market on price-to-earnings as well.
- We believe the portfolios are well-positioned for dividend growth throughout the full market cycle.
Income-Equity (with MLPs)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
1Q2025
|
Income-Equity Yield
|
4.7
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
4.3
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
3.3
|
3.6
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
S&P 500 Yield
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
Ratio
|
2.2x
|
1.9x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.3x
|
2.2x
|
2.0x
|
2.4x
|
2.7x
|
2.7x
|
Income-Equity Projected Dividend Growth*
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
6.3
|
7.8
|
7.3
|
5.1
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
S&P 500 Projected Dividend Growth**
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
3.3
|
5.9
|
4.8
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
Ratio
|
1.4x
|
1.2x
|
1.5x
|
1.5x
|
1.7x
|
1.5x
|
1.0x
|
1.3x
|
1.2x
|
1.0x
|
1.0x
|
Income-Equity Dividend Coverage Ratio
|
1.3x
|
1.3x
|
1.5x
|
1.9x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
2.7x
|
2.1x
|
2.1x
|
2.1x
|
Income-Equity Net Debt/EBITDA***
|
2.8x
|
2.0x
|
1.9x
|
1.4x
|
1.9x
|
1.9x
|
1.2x
|
2.0x
|
1.8x
|
1.5x
|
1.7x
|
Income-Equity P/E Ratio Trailing
|
14.2
|
17.2
|
17.7
|
12.6
|
12.8
|
16.7
|
14.0
|
13.6
|
14.5
|
15.2
|
14.0
|
S&P 500 P/E Trailing
|
18.8
|
20.5
|
21.7
|
16.5
|
21.6
|
27.6
|
24.1
|
18.6
|
21.9
|
24.7
|
22.9
|
Premium/Discount
|
-24%
|
-16%
|
-18%
|
-23%
|
-41%
|
-40%
|
-42%
|
-27%
|
-34%
|
-38%
|
-39%
Income-Equity (No MLPs)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
1Q2025
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Yield
|
4.6
|
3.9
|
3.7
|
4.2
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
S&P 500 Yield
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
Ratio
|
2.1x
|
1.9x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.0x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
2.2x
|
2.6x
|
2.6x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Projected Dividend Growth*
|
5.9
|
5.0
|
6.4
|
7.9
|
7.5
|
5.2
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
S&P 500 Projected Dividend Growth**
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
3.3
|
5.9
|
4.8
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
Ratio
|
1.4x
|
1.2x
|
1.5x
|
1.5x
|
1.8x
|
1.5x
|
1.0x
|
1.3x
|
1.2x
|
1.0x
|
1.0x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Dividend Coverage Ratio
|
1.3x
|
1.3x
|
1.5x
|
1.9x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
2.8x
|
2.3x
|
2.3x
|
2.1x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) Net Debt/EBITDA***
|
2.6x
|
2.2x
|
2.1x
|
1.4x
|
1.9x
|
1.9x
|
1.2x
|
1.8x
|
1.6x
|
1.4x
|
1.7x
|
Income-Equity (No MLPs) P/E Ratio Trailing
|
16.5
|
18.2
|
18.0
|
12.9
|
13.5
|
16.8
|
14.0
|
13.8
|
14.6
|
15.3
|
14.9
|
S&P 500 P/E Trailing
|
18.8
|
20.5
|
21.7
|
16.5
|
21.6
|
27.6
|
24.1
|
18.6
|
21.9
|
24.7
|
22.9
|
Premium/Discount
|
-12%
|
-12%
|
-17%
|
-22%
|
-38%
|
-39%
|
-42%
|
-26%
|
-33%
|
-38%
|
-35%
|
As of March 31, 2025. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P; Miller/Howard Research & Analysis. The data above are based on representative accounts in our IncomeEquity portfolios both with and without MLPs and are subject to change. Median P/E ratio trailing is published for our Income-Equity portfolios.
* Projected Dividend Growth—Miller/Howard Portfolio Team’s 3-year annualized projected dividend growth based on data from various sources, adjusted to reflect our view of future economic and market conditions. There is no assurance projections will be realized.
** Bloomberg Dividend per Share 3-year forward estimates.
*** Excludes financials.
Dividend yields shown for Miller/Howard portfolios exclude cash. All data are as of year-end, unless otherwise noted.
Common stocks do not assure dividend payments. Dividends are paid only when declared by an issuer’s board of directors, and the amount of any dividend may vary over time. Dividend yield is one component of performance and should not be the only consideration for investment. See definitions and full disclosure on last page.
How Do Dividend Stocks Perform in Down Years?
Stocks are off to a rough start this year, and while it is far too early to know how this year will end up, clients are asking how income strategies tend to perform in down markets.
Looking back at the last 50 years, the S&P 500 Index has had 9 down years. High-yield equities, defined as deciles 7 through 9 of dividend yields, outperformed the S&P 500 in 78% of the down years, and actually had positive absolute returns 44% of the time. Overall, high-yield stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 10% during the down years.
Of course, some equity income portfolios will do better, and some will do worse. What’s important is that we are searching for investment candidates from a pool that has historically provided downside protection.
While it’s gratifying to know that income stocks tend to outperform in down markets, our view continues to be that it’s best not to try to time the market. Fluctuations in the overall market are very unpredictable but typically buy-and-hold investors are well rewarded.
|
INVESTMENT PRODUC TS: ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED
The investment portfolios described herein are those of Miller/Howard Investments. These materials are being provided for illustrative and informational purposes only. The information contained herein is obtained from multiple sources that are believed to be reliable. However, such information has not been verified, and may be different from the information included in documents and materials created by the sponsor firm in whose investment program a client participates. Some sponsor firms may require that these Miller/Howard Investments materials are preceded or accompanied by investment profiles or other documents or materials prepared by such sponsor firms, which will be provided upon a client’s request. For additional information, documents and/or materials, please speak to your Financial Advisor.
Miller/Howard Investments Inc. is an independent, research-driven investment boutique with over three decades of experience managing portfolios for major institutions and individuals in dividend-focused investment portfolios. The firm is 100% employee-owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). We continue to evolve and develop portfolios that strive to provide investorswith various levels of current income and dividend growth. With a primary goal of reliable income and long-term returns, coupled with a belief that investors can play an important role in securing a sustainable future, our portfolios include environmental, social, and governance research and/or screening, direct engagement with companies, filing shareholder resolutions, proxy voting, coalition building, and/or public policy involvement.
This report represents Miller/Howard Investments’ views. The statistics and projections cited in this report have been provided by sources generally considered to be reliable, but are not guaranteed. Opinions and estimates offered constitute Miller/Howard Investments’ judgment and are subject to change without notice, as are statements of financial market trends, which are based on current market conditions. This material is solely informational. The information and analyses contained herein are not intended as tax, legal, or investment advice and may not be appropriate for your specific circumstances; accordingly, you should consult your own tax, legal, investment, or other advisors, at both the outset of any transaction and on an ongoing basis, to determine such appropriateness. The material may also contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty, and there is no guarantee they will come to pass. Any investment returns—past, hypothetical, or otherwise—are not indicative of future performance. The information provided should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. Securities mentioned are being shown for informational purposes only. Buy and sell rationales are the express opinions of MHI’s investment team. These securities should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any of the securities and are not intended to imply that any one security listed above, or the portfolio as a whole, is appropriate for a particular client. There is no assurance that the securities purchased have remained or will remain in the portfolio or that securities sold have not been or will not be repurchased. To receive a list of all recommendations for the previous year, please email compliance@mhinvest.com. Common stocks do not assure dividend payments. Dividends are paid only when declared by an issuer’s board of directors, and the amount of any dividend may vary over time. Dividend yield is one component of performance and should not be the only consideration for investment. The returns on a portfolio that utilizes environmental, social, or governance (ESG) criteria for stock selection may be lower or higher than portfolios where ESG factors are not considered, and the investment opportunities available to such portfolios may differ.
DEFINITIONS: High-Yield Stocks reflects a basket of the total returns for deciles 7, 8, & 9 as provided by Fama/French (value-weighted). Inflation is the year-over-year change of the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI Index). Free Cash Flow Margin is free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditure) divided by revenue. Price-Earnings Ratio (P/E)—The ratio of a company’s share price to its earnings per share. The ratio is used as a valuation tool and can help determine whether a company is overvalued or undervalued. EBITDA= earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. MLP= Master Limited Partnership. S&P 500 Index® widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap US equities and serves as the foundation for a wide range of investment products. The Index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization. Russell 1000 Index® measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the US equity universe. It is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index® and includes approximately 1,000 of the largest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 1000 Index® represents approximately 92% of market capitalization of the US market. Russell 1000 Value Index offers investors access to the broad value segment of US equity value universe and is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the broad value market.
As of March 31, 2025. Source: Morningstar Direct. Parentheses represent negative performance data. Results are shown in US dollars. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
*Starting in 2021 net returns, unless otherwise indicated in red, are a simulation using a 0.75% annual fee, deducted monthly. MHI’s highest annual management fee as stated in our ADV is 0.75%. All net returns for periods prior to 2021 show a 1% annual fee.
**Pro Forma 3% Net returns are a simulation of the effects of a bundled annual fee of 3%, deducted monthly, which would include advisor or consultant’s fees, transaction costs, and maintenance fees. MHI’s highest annual management fee as stated in our ADV is 0.75%.
Note: Investment returns include the reinvestment of dividends and other income. The Dow Jones index is net of dividend withholding taxes.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.