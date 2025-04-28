Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zack Moxcey - VP of IR

Neil Hunn - President and CEO

Jason Conley - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brad Reback - Stifel

Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research

Joseph Vruwink - Baird

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. The Roper Technologies Conference Call will now begin. Today's call is being recorded. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Zack Moxcey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Zack Moxcey

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us as we discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results for Roper Technologies. Joining me on the call this morning are Neil Hunn, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Conley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brandon Cross, Vice President, Principal Accounting Officer; and Shannon O'Callaghan, Senior Vice President of Finance.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our financial results. The press release also includes replay information for today's call. We have prepared slides to accompany today's call, which are available through the webcast and are also available on our website.

And now if you please turn to Page 2. We begin with our safe harbor statement. During the course of today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as described on this page, in our press release in our SEC filings. You should listen to today's call in the context of that information.

And now