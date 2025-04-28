Torsten Asmus

Where Have All the Dividends Gone

Where have all the dividends gone for the broad market? Dividend yields were substantially higher 50 years ago—not surprising given the high inflation of that era. But why have yields dropped by over half in the past 30 years? As dividend investors, we can still find high-yielding equities, but why are stocks with good dividend yields so scarce? And more importantly, should we expect dividend payments to make a comeback?

The last three decades have been good for equity investors. Earnings grew for the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) at an average annual rate of 9% and price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples expanded, leading to a total annual return of 10.9%. Dividend growth over the same period, however, has been under 7% annualized, driving the indicated yield of the S&P 500 from over 3% in the early 1990s down to a puny 1.4% at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The most obvious factor squeezing dividend payments has been the growing popularity of stock buybacks. In 1994, aggregate dividends for the S&P 500 were over $100 billion, more than twice the aggregate dollars spent on share repurchases. By 2024, S&P 500 companies bought back $820 billion worth of stock while only paying $670 billion in dividends.

Are Buybacks Smart?

Have buybacks been a good use of capital? No doubt some CFOs have been adept at timing buybacks, but the overall track record has been questionable. In the go-go market of the late 1990s, S&P 500 aggregate buybacks were low— perhaps a missed opportunity. Buybacks subsequently soared, peaking in 2007, just in time for the Great Financial Crisis. Net buyback activity then plunged during the crisis, with the S&P 500 being a net equity issuer in 2009— a year when stocks were on sale. Buybacks have been better timed during the strong markets of the past 15 years, but the track record over the past three decades has been mixed at best.

We are skeptical that anyone can consistently time the overall market. Arguably, a better way to evaluate stock buybacks is to ask whether they are accretive to earnings per share. Companies can use spare capital in a variety of ways to increase earnings—they can make acquisitions, increase capital spending, or invest in stocks or bonds. To set a low hurdle for buybacks, the increase in EPS due to a lower share count should at least be higher than what could be achieved by investing the additional cash in government bonds. During periods of near-zero interest rates, buybacks are accretive for most firms, with the exception being stocks that have truly nose-bleed P/E ratios. But recent conditions have not been favorable to buybacks— both interest rates and P/E ratios have moved higher. Using the statutory corporate tax rate, we estimate that almost 50% of the S&P 500 (on a cap-weighted basis) made dilutive share repurchases last year. In other words, companies would have expanded EPS more by investing in 12-month Treasury bills, making it hard to defend stock buybacks.

Companies Are Returning Plenty

Sometimes investors complain that companies are not as generous as they used to be. Not true! Looking at the aggregate data for the S&P 500, the fraction of income paid out as dividends is roughly the same as 30 years ago. In contrast, the percentage of net income returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks has trended up over the last three decades, albeit with wide fluctuations. The total shareholder payout, including both dividends and buybacks, has averaged over 80% of income in the past 10 years, well above the roughly 60% of 30 years ago.

At Miller/Howard Investments, we view both dividends and buybacks as valuable returns of capital to shareholders. But, from an investor’s standpoint, regular dividends are preferable to buybacks, in our view, because they are more likely to continue. One way to test our thesis is to examine how well dividends and buybacks in one year predict dividends and buybacks, respectively, in the subsequent year. We see two strong conclusions in favor of dividends: Dollars spent by a firm on dividends are highly predictive of dividend spending in the subsequent year, with 96% of the variation explained. Buybacks are less predictive of future buybacks. Dividend spending rises 3% per year on average. In contrast, buyback spending erodes by 2% per year on average.

Considering both dividends and buybacks, what explains the increasing payout of income to shareholders? Decades ago, a growing economy required that companies divert a significant fraction of earnings towards capital expenditure and working capital. In addition, intense competition kept a lid on corporate profit margins. In the past quarter century, we have seen a remarkable increase in the ability of S&P 500 companies to convert revenue into free cash flow. The forces behind this upswing include the adoption of capital-light business models and the emergence of dominant internet-based businesses.

Companies in the top half of S&P 500 dividend yields have also seen an expansion in free cash flow margins, but they have trailed the overall S&P 500 over the past 10 years. The divergence has been driven entirely by the wide free cash flow margins of the biggest technology companies.

High free cash flow margins have been wellrewarded by the stock market—the top quintile (the highest 20%) has outperformed massively over the past 30 years. It’s questionable whether this can go on “forever” because free cash flow margins have no relationship to valuation. The trend runs counter to the maxim, “Everything has a price.”

Our view at Miller/Howard is that the market’s focus on free cash flow has been correct, but over the longer term, the analysis of free cash flow must be combined with a sensitivity to valuation. Our mission is to build portfolios that produce high and rising income, so we have to start out with investments that have a high current dividend yield. Like growth investors, we appreciate business models with higher conversion rates of revenue into free cash flow. We want the healthy production of free cash flow— the essential ingredient for paying dividends. Some may think that only “growthy” stocks have this characteristic, but that’s not true. Pharmaceuticals and mature technology companies are two categories that tend to convert revenue to free cash flow at high rates.

But in recent years, the Magnificent 7*, with their high free cash flow margins, have dominated the returns of the S&P 500. Fully one-third of the S&P 500’s total return over the past 10 years came from the Magnificent 7.

Threats to Mega Cap Growth's Dominance

There are three interrelated factors that could bring the Magnificent 7’s winning streak to an end.

High valuations. These stocks are expensive, with an average trailing price-to-earnings ratio of almost 37x. For this P/E to make sense, earnings growth will have to continue to gallop for more than the next decade. For dividend investors, a simple calculation illustrates how high a 37x P/E is: Even if the Magnificent 7 had the dividend payout ratio equal to the top half of S&P 500 dividendyielders (which they don’t!), the Magnificent 7 dividend yield would still average less than 1%.

Growing capital intensity. Building artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities is propelling up capital spending faster than income growth. The numbers wiggle each year, but the trend is clear. The Magnificent 7 have transformed from clearly capital-light business models to something that resembles the rest of the S&P 500.

Riskier outlook. In the first quarter, the market was beset by multiple unknowns, most prominently an escalating battle over tariffs with our leading trading partners. Investors reacted to the uncertainty by shifting to traditional defensive stocks such as utilities, healthcare, and telecommunications. Recall, this was not the case during the scariest months of the pandemic when large tech stocks outperformed. In our view, high valuations and questions about the long-term payoff to massive AI investments have combined to remove the low-risk halo from the Magnificent 7.

Where have the dividends gone?

The simple answer is that large tech companies have almost completely eschewed dividends in favor of stock buybacks. If we remove the Magnificent 7 from the S&P 500, dividends would have exceeded buybacks in the past two years, reverting to the pattern of 20 to 30 years ago.

We view the commitment to regular dividends as a signal of management’s confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power. Despite their evident success, dividend payments from the Magnificent 7 have been underwhelming. Growth investors remain enamored while income investors ask, “Why can’t you commit to a better dividend?”

Even if the large-cap tech stocks raised their payout ratios dramatically, high valuations would keep dividend yields on the low side. Over the past 30 years, stocks in the top half of dividend yields have averaged P/E ratios almost 4 turns lower than the S&P 500 simply because this allows room for good dividend yields without pushing payout ratios too high.

Over the last 30 years, the top half of dividend yielders have had similar earnings growth and free cash flow margins to the overall S&P 500, with slightly lower revenue growth. The current wide differences between top dividend payers and the S&P 500 Index are anomalous— and driven by the largest tech companies. The differences between the broad market and dividend stocks could shrink in a variety of ways, with tech companies P/Es falling, growth rates and free cash flow margins moderating, or, most intriguingly, dividend paying behavior shifting. It may be hard to imagine now, but long-term trends can be telling, and over the very long term, high-paying dividend stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 handily.

Yield, Growth, Strength, Stability

Our Income-Equity portfolios each offer a high dividend yield that is over 2.5x the yield on the S&P 500 Index, and have ample dividend coverage and reasonable leverage levels (net debt/EBITDA).

Both portfolios trade at a significant discount to the broad market on price-to-earnings as well.

We believe the portfolios are well-positioned for dividend growth throughout the full market cycle.

Income-Equity (with MLPs) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 1Q2025 Income-Equity Yield 4.7 4.0 3.7 4.3 3.7 3.6 3.3 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.8 S&P 500 Yield 2.2 2.1 1.9 2.2 1.9 1.5 1.5 1.8 1.5 1.3 1.4 Ratio 2.2x 1.9x 2.0x 2.0x 2.0x 2.3x 2.2x 2.0x 2.4x 2.7x 2.7x Income-Equity Projected Dividend Growth* 5.8 5.0 6.3 7.8 7.3 5.1 6.0 6.1 5.5 5.5 5.4 S&P 500 Projected Dividend Growth** 4.2 4.0 4.2 5.2 4.2 3.3 5.9 4.8 4.5 5.3 5.1 Ratio 1.4x 1.2x 1.5x 1.5x 1.7x 1.5x 1.0x 1.3x 1.2x 1.0x 1.0x Income-Equity Dividend Coverage Ratio 1.3x 1.3x 1.5x 1.9x 2.3x 2.1x 2.0x 2.7x 2.1x 2.1x 2.1x Income-Equity Net Debt/EBITDA*** 2.8x 2.0x 1.9x 1.4x 1.9x 1.9x 1.2x 2.0x 1.8x 1.5x 1.7x Income-Equity P/E Ratio Trailing 14.2 17.2 17.7 12.6 12.8 16.7 14.0 13.6 14.5 15.2 14.0 S&P 500 P/E Trailing 18.8 20.5 21.7 16.5 21.6 27.6 24.1 18.6 21.9 24.7 22.9 Premium/Discount -24% -16% -18% -23% -41% -40% -42% -27% -34% -38% -39% Click to enlarge

Income-Equity (No MLPs) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 1Q2025 Income-Equity (No MLPs) Yield 4.6 3.9 3.7 4.2 3.6 3.5 3.2 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.6 S&P 500 Yield 2.2 2.1 1.9 2.2 1.9 1.5 1.5 1.8 1.5 1.3 1.4 Ratio 2.1x 1.9x 2.0x 2.0x 2.0x 2.3x 2.1x 2.0x 2.2x 2.6x 2.6x Income-Equity (No MLPs) Projected Dividend Growth* 5.9 5.0 6.4 7.9 7.5 5.2 6.0 6.0 5.6 5.3 5.3 S&P 500 Projected Dividend Growth** 4.2 4.0 4.2 5.2 4.2 3.3 5.9 4.8 4.5 5.3 5.1 Ratio 1.4x 1.2x 1.5x 1.5x 1.8x 1.5x 1.0x 1.3x 1.2x 1.0x 1.0x Income-Equity (No MLPs) Dividend Coverage Ratio 1.3x 1.3x 1.5x 1.9x 2.3x 2.1x 2.0x 2.8x 2.3x 2.3x 2.1x Income-Equity (No MLPs) Net Debt/EBITDA*** 2.6x 2.2x 2.1x 1.4x 1.9x 1.9x 1.2x 1.8x 1.6x 1.4x 1.7x Income-Equity (No MLPs) P/E Ratio Trailing 16.5 18.2 18.0 12.9 13.5 16.8 14.0 13.8 14.6 15.3 14.9 S&P 500 P/E Trailing 18.8 20.5 21.7 16.5 21.6 27.6 24.1 18.6 21.9 24.7 22.9 Premium/Discount -12% -12% -17% -22% -38% -39% -42% -26% -33% -38% -35% Click to enlarge

As of March 31, 2025. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P; Miller/Howard Research & Analysis. The data above are based on representative accounts in our IncomeEquity portfolios both with and without MLPs and are subject to change. Median P/E ratio trailing is published for our Income-Equity portfolios. * Projected Dividend Growth—Miller/Howard Portfolio Team’s 3-year annualized projected dividend growth based on data from various sources, adjusted to reflect our view of future economic and market conditions. There is no assurance projections will be realized. ** Bloomberg Dividend per Share 3-year forward estimates. *** Excludes financials. Dividend yields shown for Miller/Howard portfolios exclude cash. All data are as of year-end, unless otherwise noted. Common stocks do not assure dividend payments. Dividends are paid only when declared by an issuer’s board of directors, and the amount of any dividend may vary over time. Dividend yield is one component of performance and should not be the only consideration for investment. See definitions and full disclosure on last page. Click to enlarge

How Do Dividend Stocks Perform in Down Years?

Stocks are off to a rough start this year, and while it is far too early to know how this year will end up, clients are asking how income strategies tend to perform in down markets.

Looking back at the last 50 years, the S&P 500 Index has had 9 down years. High-yield equities, defined as deciles 7 through 9 of dividend yields, outperformed the S&P 500 in 78% of the down years, and actually had positive absolute returns 44% of the time. Overall, high-yield stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 10% during the down years.

Of course, some equity income portfolios will do better, and some will do worse. What’s important is that we are searching for investment candidates from a pool that has historically provided downside protection.

While it’s gratifying to know that income stocks tend to outperform in down markets, our view continues to be that it’s best not to try to time the market. Fluctuations in the overall market are very unpredictable but typically buy-and-hold investors are well rewarded.

ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE QTD YTD 1 YR 3 YRS 5 YRS 7 YRS 10 YRS Infrastructure (Gross) 7.87 7.87 23.86 7.48 17.41 10.83 8.63 Infrastructure (Pro Forma 0.75% Net)* 7.67 7.67 22.95 6.68 16.50 9.90 7.67 Infrastructure (Pro Forma 3% Net)** 7.08 7.08 20.26 4.32 13.97 7.58 5.44 S&P 500 Index (4.27) (4.27) 8.25 9.06 18.59 13.25 12.50 Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index 7.36 7.36 18.50 3.73 10.19 7.02 5.55 Click to enlarge As of March 31, 2025. Source: Morningstar Direct. Parentheses represent negative performance data. Results are shown in US dollars. Past performance is not indicative of future results. *Starting in 2021 net returns, unless otherwise indicated in red, are a simulation using a 0.75% annual fee, deducted monthly. MHI’s highest annual management fee as stated in our ADV is 0.75%. All net returns for periods prior to 2021 show a 1% annual fee. **Pro Forma 3% Net returns are a simulation of the effects of a bundled annual fee of 3%, deducted monthly, which would include advisor or consultant’s fees, transaction costs, and maintenance fees. MHI’s highest annual management fee as stated in our ADV is 0.75%. Note: Investment returns include the reinvestment of dividends and other income. The Dow Jones index is net of dividend withholding taxes. Click to enlarge

