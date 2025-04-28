I've long been skeptical about Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) turnaround prospects. This quarter only reinforced that view: while Intel managed a short-term revenue beat, the underlying trends — margin pressure, competitive weaknesses, and operational complexity — remain largely intact. The story continues to be one
Intel's Turnaround Narrative Falters Amid Structural Challenges
Summary
- Intel Corporation's Q1 2025 revenue beat expectations, but underlying issues like margin pressure, competitive weaknesses, and operational complexity persist, casting doubt on its turnaround.
- New CEO Lip-Bu Tan's leadership hasn't reversed Intel's decline; gross margins are expected to drop further in Q2, and free cash flow remains deeply negative.
- Client Computing and Data Center segments are shrinking, with Intel facing stiff competition from AMD and ARM processors, and the foundry business continues to burn cash.
- Despite cost-cutting measures, including a 20% workforce reduction, Intel's structural problems remain, making INTC stock turnaround prospects uncertain and speculative.
