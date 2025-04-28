CrowdStrike (CRWD) closed FY25 on a high note as the firm faced minimal customer attrition following the July 17, 2024 incident that took down IT networks around the world. With management’s customer-first initiative following the incident by providing discounted subscription
CrowdStrike Set Up For Accelerated Growth (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Upgrading CRWD shares to STRONG BUY with a $508/share price target, driven by strong customer retention and growth in cloud and identity security.
- CrowdStrike experienced minimal customer attrition post-July 2024 incident; through its customer-first initiatives, including discounted services and professional services.
- Revenue should realize an uplift in 2H '26 following the exhaustion of the customer commitment program, normalizing subscription prices with the larger customer base.
- Management is investing in bolstering its sales department, automating administrative processes, potentially accelerating revenue going forward.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.