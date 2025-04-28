S&P 500 Rises As Beaten-Down Big Tech Stocks Roar Back
Summary
- The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) had its best week to date in 2025, rising 4.6% to close out the trading week ending on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 5,525.21.
- It was an especially good week for the index's mega-cap Big Tech stocks, with much of the increase of the index driven by their outsized concentration within it.
- The change in fortune for these firms is such we may need to consider whether another new market regime is taking shape.
- We'll also be weighing whether investors have shifted their forward-looking focus from the current quarter of 2025-Q4 toward the more distant investment horizon of 2025-Q4.
