LZ Technology Holdings: High-Growth IoT Play With Substantial Valuation And Trade Risks
Summary
- LZ Technology Holdings operates IoT-based smart communities. Essentially, they provide access, control, interactive advertising, and localized e-commerce platforms in residential buildings throughout China.
- LZMH’s underlying business is very asset-light, operating through a franchise model. This means they can quickly expand with minimal CAPEX across residential communities.
- Unfortunately, LZMH has very high valuation multiples compared to its sector peers, which tempers my optimism about the stock.
- Additionally, LZMH's dual-class share structure grants Mr. Andong Zhang the majority of voting power (81.8%), creating another layer of risk.
- Ultimately, I think the Sino-U.S. trade tensions are simply too much to ignore at this point. Hence, I feel LZMH is a “Hold” for now until these risks subside.
