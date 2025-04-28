Bank OZK: Preferred Shares Offer Decent Upside Before Fed Rate Cuts
Summary
- Bank OZK is a U.S. regional bank with 73% of the loan portfolio allocated to real estate financing.
- Preferred dividends were well-covered by net income in 2024 and Q1 2025. Likewise, preferred equity enjoys a substantial common equity buffer.
- Fed rate cuts should result in incremental capital gains, supplementing the already attractive ~7% current yield.
- Investors more optimistic about the real estate sector may consider Bank OZK's common stock, which trades at a discount to U.S. regional banks.
- Bank OZK's focus on real estate financing, together with the non-cumulative nature of preferred dividends, results in a higher risk of missed dividends relative to more diversified banks.
