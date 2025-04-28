NEC Corporation (NIPNF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NEC Corporation (OTCPK:NIPNF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for joining us today. I would like to cover our financial results for FY ended March 2025 and explain our forecast for FY ending March 2026.

Here is our agenda. Financial results for FY ended March 2025. Page 4, key takeaways. In FY March 2025, revenue was JPY3,423.4 billion and non-GAAP OP was JPY311.3 billion. We achieved the non-GAAP OP target set out in our mid-term management plan one year ahead of schedule. Excluding the impact of the deconsolidation of JAE, revenue increased 5.3% year-on-year. Non-GAAP OP increased by JPY98.9 billion, exceeding our expectations. Non-GAAP OP for FY March 2026 is expected to reach JPY320 billion, an increase of JPY20 billion from the mid-term management plan target. This plan factors in the macroeconomic uncertainties. Even given the environment, we will continue to steadily increase profits.

Page 5, summary of financial results. Adjusted operating profit was JPY287.2 billion, an improvement of JPY63.6 billion year-on-year. In addition to non-GAAP operating profit, we also achieved our mid-term management plan targets for non-GAAP net profit and EBITDA one year ahead of schedule. There will be no change to the dividend per share from the amount already announced. The amounts shown are based on the basis before the stock split, which took effect on April 1, 2025.

Page 6, year-on-year change in adjusted and non-GAAP operating profit. Adjusted OP for FY ended March 2024 was JPY223.6 billion and non-GAAP OP was JPY227.6 billion. Started from this, as you can see, we made significant improvements in IT services and social infrastructure, resulting in a total business-related operational improvement of JPY98.9 billion. The deconsolidation of JAE resulted in a negative impact of JPY15.2 billion. Nonetheless, non-GAAP OP for FY ended March 2025