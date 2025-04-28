Corporacion America Airports: Tariffs Won't Derail This Growth Story

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Latin America appears to be a relative safe haven amid the current tariff storm.
  • Argentina's Corporacion America Airports has been putting up increasingly good traffic figures to start 2025.
  • Q4 earnings missed expectations, but that was due to one-time factors. I expect 2025 to be a record year for the company.
  • Shares are too cheap at 10x earnings and 6x EBITDA for a firm growing the top-line at a double-digit rate.
Main passenger hall in Terminal A of the Ezeiza International Airport (Ministro Pistarini) in the capital of Argentina in 2023.

Martin Silva Cosentino/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The global trade war took the shine off a lot of stocks over the past quarter. However, there's been a stealth bull market emerging in certain overseas stocks. Latin American equities, for example, have significantly outperformed so far in 2025.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.75K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

