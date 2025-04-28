Tariff uncertainty, wildfires, and an unexpected surge in data center demand have made 2025 unusually eventful for regulated utilities. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) sits at the intersection of all three. Risks aside, management recently reaffirmed full-year earnings guidance and its
Xcel Energy: Unique Positioning Among Close Peers
Summary
- Xcel Energy operates four vertically-integrated utilities across eight U.S. states, offering a balanced mix of electric and gas service.
- Despite underperforming its immediate peers, Xcel has some unique growth drivers in data centers and oil-field electrification that add to its long-term growth potential.
- The company's recent results highlight earnings pressure from cost inflation and higher interest expense, though long-term EPS guidance was reaffirmed.
- The current valuation discount is modest relative to Xcel's historical averages. I rate the stock a Hold, preferring a greater margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.