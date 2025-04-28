Some takeaways about the state of AI and energy are worth highlighting from a macro-investing point of view, after a recent summit at Oklahoma State University, presented by the Hamm Institute of American Energy. Government officials related to energy and future infrastructure
AI And Energy Play Persist In Real Economy
Summary
- AI power needs are advancing, with specific training runs potentially reaching 2GW by 2027, necessitating significant infrastructure and energy investments.
- Natural gas demand is projected to grow, driven by digital infrastructure, LNG and onshoring trends, with a market estimate of 128-130 bcf by 2030.
- Grid upgrades and investments are crucial, with a potential 50 GW addition for AI development by 2027, supported by partnerships that include Google and other hyperscalers.
- The energy sector, including oil, gas, nuclear and renewables, is gearing up for growth, emphasizing innovation, speed-to-market, and reliability.
