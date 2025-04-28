The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is a popular exchange-traded fund that fell from around $518 to $456 in just three days in the first week of April, as shown below. This was because of fears of an inflation
VOO: Consumer Psychology Shows Demand Destruction Could Outpace Inflation
Summary
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF fell due to inflation fears related to tariffs but has a potential upside as the effects of demand destruction may be underestimated.
- This is supported by applying Consumer psychology to the tariff situation, suggesting that discretionary spending, which is also more price sensitive, will decline.
- In this case, higher import taxes could have less drag on earnings, potentially benefiting VOO's holdings and potentially raising the ETF's P/E ratio.
- It is also important to exercise moderation due to uncertainty.
- Despite tariff risks and economic uncertainty, VOO's diversification and strong large-cap companies provide downside protection, supporting a bullish outlook.
