EMD: The Case For This Emerging Markets Debt Fund Is Weakening

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • The Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc offers a high yield of 11.55%, outperforming most domestic junk bond funds, but faces risks from U.S. trade policies.
  • The EMD closed-end fund's heavy allocation to U.S. dollar-denominated debt exposes it to risks if emerging markets struggle to obtain U.S. dollars due to reduced trade surpluses.
  • Despite a high yield, the fund's performance is hindered by its U.S. dollar exposure, making funds with more local currency bonds potentially more attractive.
  • The fund failed to cover its 2024 distributions through NII and realized gains, and its net asset value is down year-to-date.
  • Trading at a 9.56% discount to NAV, the fund is not overpriced but could be bought at a better price if it reverts to its long-term average.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Planet Earth

Daniel Grizelj

The Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (NYSE:EMD) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that aims to generate a very high level of income by investing in debt securities that are issued by entities in the

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.6K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EMD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News