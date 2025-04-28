Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - EK Global Investor Relations

Liron Eizenman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eran Gilad - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Don McKiernan - Landolt Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silicom First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. All participants are present in listen-only mode. Following management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Silicom's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1(212) 378-8040 or view it in the news section of the company's website, www.silicom-usa.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kenny Green of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Green, would you like to begin, please?

Kenny Green

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Silicom's quarterly results conference call. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the following Safe Harbor statement. This conference call contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, anticipated future financial and operating results and Silicom’s outlook and prospects. Those statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions which may be affected by subsequent business, political, environmental, regulatory, economic and other factors and conditions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside of Silicom’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These include, but are not limited to, Silicom’s increasing dependence for