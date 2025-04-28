Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) suspended its dividend to common shareholders in the summer of 2024 with no near-term indication that it will bring this back. The Manhattan and San Francisco-focused office REIT was previously paying $0.04 per share every quarter, down from $0.10 per
Paramount Group: Suspended Dividends Keep Me Away Even As New York Office Booms
Summary
- Paramount Group suspended its dividend in the summer of 2024, impacting total returns, which now depend on strong quarterly results or valuation expansion.
- PGRE trades at 8.12x the midpoint of its guided core FFO for fiscal 2025, set to outperform consensus estimates but a significant dip from 2024.
- Manhattan's strong leasing activity contrasts with San Francisco's rising availability rate. The West Coast city continues to realize weakness after the pandemic.
- PGRE's heavy debt burden and high interest expenses are eroding FFO and liquidity as $1.51 billion of debt maturing in 2026 pose a material wall to scale.
