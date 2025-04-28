Apple, Amazon, Microsoft And Meta Upcoming Earnings

MCCAIG

Apple earnings - look for commentary about China US tariff situation (0:15). Same with Amazon's earnings. Meta reporting. Microsoft - tariff proof? (1:10). Don't sleep on economic data (2:00). This is an excerpt from a recent Wall Street Breakfast episode.

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, our director of news at Seeking Alpha, great to have you.

There's a slew of earnings coming out. What would you say for investors are some of the most important to pay attention to?

Brian Stewart: Apple's (AAPL) coming out Thursday. I would look for commentary about the China US tariff situation. They're right in the crosshairs of that. So I think Tim Cook and the executives there have a lot to say.

With Apple, it's kind of a services versus iPhone story whether or not the company can get the other revenue, the non manufacturing based revenue to take up a larger portion of its overall revenue.

I would look at services really closely from that report, and then look at at some of the more technologically advanced products. So beyond the iPhone, look at things like wearables and their health products and AI generally. That's what we'll be looking for from Apple.

Amazon's (AMZN) another one reporting. It's a good company to get trade tariff commentary from as well. Obviously, as the world's most important retailer, they're right in the the mix of that.

And then with Amazon, AWS performance is always gonna be a big mover. So as you're kinda digging in numbers there, you should look there.

And then Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) reporting as well. Microsoft's kinda interesting because there's been some chatter around Microsoft as being a tariff proof company because they're 90% software company that they don't have a manufacturing exposure that a company like Apple would have.

And so might wanna look at some of the commentary there. And then just as an AI play, their relationship with OpenAI makes them an interesting stock.

RS: Any other stocks to highlight or any noteworthy macro data points to mention and how investors should be thinking about those data points?

BS: Yeah. I mean, earnings is gonna dominate. I mentioned four stocks there, and there's hundreds of others. A very busy earnings week, but don't sleep on the economic data.

GDP for the first quarter is coming out on Wednesday. That's another story that could spill out into the broader conversation. If there's a contraction, expect to see it on MSNBC and Fox News and everywhere. There's gonna be discussion about that. So that's a a finance story that's probably gonna go wide.

More narrow to the Fed and Wall Street, you got the PCE coming out Wednesday, so that's gonna be a good inflation gauge.

If inflation is dipping or at least holding steady, that opens the door for rate cuts just because it gives sort of a green flag to worrying more about the economy and less about inflation.

And then, of course, the employment data is coming out Friday. And so as the most recent litmus test for the current economy I mean, the GDP is coming up, but that's backward looking. So if we're looking at what's happening now, I think the employment data is the most important thing to look at.