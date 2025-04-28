Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCPK:GLPEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

João Gonçalves Pereira - Head, Investor Relations

João Diogo - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Maria João - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Stone - UBS

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Matt Smith - Bank of America

Paul Redman - BNP Paribas

Alejandro Vigil - Santander

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Alastair Syme - Citi

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Irene Himona - Bernstein

Matt Cooper - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Galp's First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation.

I will now pass the floor to João Gonçalves Pereira, Head of Investor Relations.

João Gonçalves Pereira

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Galp's first quarter 2025 analyst Q&A session.

In the room with me, I have both our co-CEOs, Maria João, João Diogo, and the executive team. But before passing the mic for some quick opening remarks, our usual disclaimer.

During today's session, forward-looking statements are based on our current estimates. Actual results could differ due to factors outlined in our cautionary statements within the materials we released this morning.

João Diogo, the mic is yours.

João Diogo

Thank you, João, and good morning, everyone.

Q1 was a solid quarter for Galp, particularly when facing increased market volatility, geopolitical scenarios are evolving rapidly and uncertainty remains high. In this scenario, Galp's highly resilient asset base is reassuring.

As you know, our upstream operating base runs on cash breakeven of $20 per barrel and the Iberian mid, downstream businesses are running lean and should be reasonably resilient cash flow providers. It is, of course, fundamental to ensure disciplined execution and capital allocation, returns focused and adapted to the market circumstances. Early this year, we already guided for