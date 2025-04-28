TDK Corporation (TTDKY) FY 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKY) FY 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Noboru Saito - President & CEO

Tetsuji Yamanishi - Senior EVP and CFO

Shigeki Sato - Executive Vice President

Fumio Sashida - Corporate Officer

Takao Tsutsui - Corporate Officer

Now it is time to start the Full-Year Performance Briefing of TDK Corporation for the Fiscal Year March 2025.

First, let me introduce the attendees. President and CEO, Noboru Saito. Senior Executive Vice President, CFO; Tetsuji Yamanishi.

Executive Vice President, Shigeki Sato.

Corporate Officer, Fumio Sashida.

Corporate Officer, Takao Tsutsui.

That are all the attendees. Today we will present the results for the fiscal March 2025 and our projections for the fiscal March 2026. And before that, Mr. Saito will summarize our message for today and the progress on the midterm management plan followed by a Q&A session. We plan about 90 minutes for the entire session. Please note that the today's materials are available on our website in both Japanese and English, so please refer to them as well.

Hello, I am Saito. Thank you very much for joining us today. First, let me start by sharing what we would like to communicate to you today. In the fiscal year ending March 2025, we posted record high net sales and profits. And a free cash flow also exceeded our expectations and we revised the shareholder return upward from the initial plan and increased the dividends.

For the fiscal March 2026, with the impact of additional tariffs set by