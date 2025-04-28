PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a global market leader in salty snacks and number two in non-alcoholic beverages. The company is also an interesting and popular dividend growth stock. The dividend yield is over 4%, the highest in over a decade, and significantly
PepsiCo: A Decade High Yield And Undervaluation Make It Attractive
Summary
- PepsiCo is a global leader in salty snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, with a strong dividend yield of over 4%, and it is significantly undervalued.
- Despite challenges like tariffs and economic uncertainty, PepsiCo's robust advertising, marketing, and strategic acquisitions support its long-term growth and market leadership.
- PepsiCo's dividend safety is acceptable, with a 53-year growth streak, though the payout ratio is slightly higher than desired, the growth streak should continue.
- The current share price is significantly undervalued, with a fair value estimate of $176.88, making PepsiCo a buy for dividend growth portfolios.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.