Arista Networks Q1 Preview: AI-Powered Load Balancing And Observability
Summary
- I reiterate a "Strong Buy" on Arista Networks Inc., driven by structural growth from Microsoft and Meta CAPEX spendings, with a fair value of $106 per share.
- Arista's AI-powered services and seamless integration of EOS software with network hardware position it well for AI and cloud workloads.
- Strong growth in data center networking and new areas like load balancing and observability forecast 20% annual revenue growth and 20bps margin expansion.
- Key risks include tariffs and CAPEX volatility from Microsoft and Meta, but I remain confident in ANET's ability to navigate these challenges.
