Arista Networks Q1 Preview: AI-Powered Load Balancing And Observability

Hunter Wolf Research
Summary

  • I reiterate a "Strong Buy" on Arista Networks Inc., driven by structural growth from Microsoft and Meta CAPEX spendings, with a fair value of $106 per share.
  • Arista's AI-powered services and seamless integration of EOS software with network hardware position it well for AI and cloud workloads.
  • Strong growth in data center networking and new areas like load balancing and observability forecast 20% annual revenue growth and 20bps margin expansion.
  • Key risks include tariffs and CAPEX volatility from Microsoft and Meta, but I remain confident in ANET's ability to navigate these challenges.

Arista Networks (previously Arastra) headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in February 2025, discussing its growth from Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) CAPEX spendings. The stock price has pulled back

More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

