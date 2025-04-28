For years investors had clamored for Vivendi (VIV.PA) (OTCPK:VIVHY) (OTCPK:VVVNF) to simplify and shrink, and while it took the better part of a decade, they ultimately got their wish when the company spun off Canal+,
Vivendi's Transformation Is Complete, But Value-Creation Seems Limited
Summary
- Vivendi has completed its transformation into an investment holding company, but value creation could be limited without more active portfolio management.
- Gameloft is now Videndi's operating business; its niche focus on mid-tier and free-to-play games limits its potential for significant earnings growth compared to larger gaming companies.
- Vivendi's passive investment strategy, with minority stakes in various media and entertainment companies, lacks the active management needed for maximizing value generation.
- Investors might be better off investing directly in promising holdings like Universal Music Group or Banijay rather than relying on Vivendi's overall portfolio performance.
- UMG and Banijay are good assets, and Vivendi looks like it could be 15-20% undervalued today, but I don't see a firm foundation for long-term value creation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.