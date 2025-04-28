On April 23, 2025, Global X Canada announced April distributions for their suite of ETFs. One thing that stood out was payout cuts for the Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (TSX:USCL:CA) and Global X Enhanced
QQCL:CA And USCL:CA: Explaining The Two Funds' Falling Distributions
Summary
- Global X Canada announced payout cuts for USCL:CA and QQCL:CA despite stable distributions from underlying ETFs, highlighting a hidden risk in leveraged strategies.
- The cuts are due to maintaining a 125% leverage ratio during volatile markets, leading to share sales and reduced future dividend payouts.
- Despite this risk, I maintain a Strong Buy rating for USCL:CA and QQCL:CA due to their high payouts and unlikely significant interest rate hikes.
- Investors should focus on the income potential and use current market volatility as an opportunity to grow income streams by acquiring shares at lower prices.
