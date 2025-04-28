Intuitive Machines' (NASDAQ:LUNR) second lunar mission recently failed, raising questions about lander design and the company's software. Investors have largely shrugged this off so far though, which is reasonable given the technical difficulty of what Intuitive Machines is trying to do. Despite this, there
Intuitive Machines: Execution Risk Likely Caps Near-Term Upside
Summary
- Intuitive Machines' recent lunar mission failure raises concerns about the company's capabilities, although this must be weighed against the inherent difficulty of what it is doing.
- Intutitive Machines' growth should remain robust in coming years but I believe there is now less clarity around government funding.
- A shift towards higher-margin services, along with increased scale, should lead to improved margins, although breakeven is likely still several years away.
- After the recent pullback, I believe Intuitive Machines is more reasonably valued, although a successful lunar mission may be needed to propel the stock higher.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.