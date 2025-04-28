Roper Technologies Q1: Robust M&A Pipelines, Upgrade To Strong Buy

Summary

  • I am upgrading Roper Technologies, Inc. to a "Strong Buy" with a one-year target price of $703 per ROP share due to recent stock pullback and strong M&A potential.
  • Roper's Q1 FY25 results showed 5% organic revenue growth and 9% adj. EPS growth, with management raising full-year guidance to 12% revenue growth.
  • The company has $5 billion in M&A firepower, and I believe reduced asset valuations will benefit Roper’s acquisition strategy, enhancing growth prospects.
  • Roper's acquisition of CentralReach for $1.65 billion aligns with its strategy, offering high recurring revenue and the potential to accelerate the overall growth rate.

Two data analysts Working on data analysis dashboard for business strategy.

Korrawin

I reiterated a "Buy" rating on Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) in October 2024, highlighting its acquisition of Transact Campus. The management highlighted their $5 billion M&A firepower during their Q1 FY25 earnings call

