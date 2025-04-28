Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Krissy Meyer - Corporate Secretary

Tim Myers - President and CEO

Dave Bonaccorso - EVP, CFO and Principal Accounting Officer

Misako Stewart - EVP and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Woody Lay - KBW

Jeffrey Rulis - D.A. Davidson

David Feaster - Raymond James

Adam Butler - Piper Sandler

Timothy Coffey - Janney Montgomery Scott

Krissy Meyer

Good morning, and thank you for joining Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. I am Krissy Meyer, Corporate Secretary for Bank of Marin Bancorp. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the call, we will conduct a question and answer session.

Joining us on the call today are Bank of Marin President and CEO, Tim Myers; and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Bonaccorso. Our earnings news release and supplementary presentation, which were issued this morning, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at bankofmarin.com, where this call is also being webcast. Closed captioning is available during the live webcast, as well as on the webcast replay.

Before we get started, I want to note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation table in our earnings news release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Additionally, the discussion on the call is based on information we know as of Friday, April 25, 2025, and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion on these risks and uncertainties, please review the forward-looking statements disclosure in our earnings news release, as well as our SEC filings.