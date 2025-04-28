Selling Cash-Secured Puts For More Portfolio Income

Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Dividend stocks often underperform S&P 500 Index ETFs in total return. Consider using option selling for higher income and lower risk.
  • Selling cash-secured puts during market volatility could potentially generate substantial premium income and allow buying stocks at lower prices, benefiting long-term investors.
  • An improved "option wheel" strategy combines fundamental and technical analysis to enhance total returns and manage risk effectively.
  • Cash-secured puts offer a systematic way to dollar cost average into desired stocks and ETFs, adding income and providing a cushion against market fluctuations.
Call and put option trading signs

remco86

I understand why people focus on dividend income. The problem is that most dividend stocks do not beat the S&P 500 Index ETFs (SPY) (VOO) in total return over time despite taking similar risks.

I have used option selling to

Join us today to learn what our members already know. Our analysis helps you find more profits with less risk.

ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Stocks, REITs and Option Selling For Income.

This article was written by

Kirk Spano
27.21K Followers

Kirk Spano is the founder of Bluemound Asset Management, LLC and has managed money for a wide range of clients since 1995. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk’s investing group Margin of Safety Investing features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U, CTRA, TAN, NFE, FLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately for self-directed investors. Please read all the related disclaimers and terms at BluemoundAM.com

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
COMVX--
Comstock Capital Value Fund Other
NFE--
New Fortress Energy Inc.
U--
Unity Software Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News