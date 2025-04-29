Ball: Why I May Buy The Company's Bonds To Park Some Cash

Apr. 29, 2025 10:30 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL) StockBALL
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Ball Corporation's anticipated EBITDA for 2025 is $1.98B, with a projected EPS of around $3.15 in my rather conservative scenario. Upside surprises are very possible.
  • The company's net free cash flow is expected to increase due to reduced capex and lower interest expenses from debt reduction.
  • Ball's 2030 and 2031 bonds offer a yield to maturity over 5.5%, presenting an attractive risk/reward profile for fixed income investors.
  • At a share price of $50, Ball trades at a 6.4% free cash flow yield; I consider writing out-of-the-money put options to average down my position.
Soda can

pablorebo1984/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) will report earnings next month, but after recent beats by Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) and Crown Holdings (CCK), I didn’t want to wait for the Q1 results to check up on

