Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Rhonda Bennetto - IR

Clarence Granger - Interim CEO

Sheri Savage - CFO

Cheryl Knepfler - VP of Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Charles Shi - Needham and Company

Robert Mertens - TD Cowen Collin

Christian Schwab - Craig Hallum

Edward Yang - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the UCT Reports Q1, 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Monday, April 28, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rhonda Bennetto, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rhonda Bennetto

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us. With me today are Clarence Granger, Interim CEO; Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer; and Cheryl Knepfler our VP of Marketing. Clarence will begin with some prepared remarks about the business and Sheri will follow that with the financial review. Then we'll open up the call for questions. Today's call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions as of today and we assume no obligation to update them after this call. Discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP can be found in today's press release posted on our Web site. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Clarence. Clarence?

Clarence Granger

Thank you, Rhonda. And good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining our first quarter 2025 conference call. I'll start with a brief review