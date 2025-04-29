Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Joe Liberatore - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dave Kelly - Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Hackman - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Marcon - Baird

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Tobey Sommer - Truist

Trevor Romeo - William Blair

Josh Chan - UBS

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Joe Liberatore

Good afternoon, and thank you for your time today. This call contains certain statements that are forward-looking, are based upon current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the factors listed in Kforce's public filings, and other reports and filings with the SEC. We cannot undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You can find additional information about our results in our earnings release and our SEC filings. In addition, we have published our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations portion of our website.

Like many others, we entered 2025 with a general sense of optimism for the U.S. economic growth with the expected derivative benefit being a boost in our clients' confidence in accelerating investments in technology initiatives that have been deferred for the last several years. The signs of a slowing mid-Q1, followed by the announcement of significant tariffs for which outcome and impact remains unclear, reintroduced many