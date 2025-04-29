Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Hanover - Investor Relations

Nimrod Ben-Natan - President & Chief Executive Officer

Walter Jankovic - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Ryan Koontz - Needham

Victor Chiu - Raymond James

Alyssa Shreves - Barclays

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Harmonic Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your operator for today's conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is also being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to David Hanover, Investor Relations. David, you may begin.

David Hanover

Thank you, Lisa. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Harmonic's first quarter 2025 financial results conference call. With me today are Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO; and Walter Jankovic, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to point out that, in addition to the audio portion of the webcast, we've also provided slides for this webcast, which you may view by going to our webcast on our Investor Relations website.

Now turning to Slide 2. During this call, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the Company. Such statements are only current expectations, and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to documents filed with the SEC, including our most recent 10-Q and 10-K reports and the forward-looking statements section of today's preliminary results press release. These documents identify important risk factors, which can cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.