SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark DeRussy - VP, Finance

Brendan Cavanagh - President and CEO

Marc Montagner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Batya Levi - UBS

Walter Piecyk - LightShed

Michael Rollins - Citi

Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Brandon Nispel - KeyBanc

Mike Funk - Bank of America

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Richard Choe - JPMorgan

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street

David Guarino - Green Street

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome, and thank you for joining the SBA First Quarter 2025 Results. This call is being recorded. All participant audio lines are in listen-only mode. There will be a Q&A session at the end of prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark DeRussy, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Mark DeRussy

Thank you. Good evening, and thank you for joining us for SBA's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Here with me today are Brendan Cavanagh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Montagner, our Chief Financial Officer. Some of the information we will discuss on this call is forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any guidance for 2025 and beyond.

In today's press release and in our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, April 28, and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statement we may make.

In addition, our comments will include non-GAAP financial measures and other key operating metrics. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can