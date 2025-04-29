Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Toshiaki Tokunaga - President and CEO

Tomomi Kato - SVP and Executive Officer, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kenji Yasui - UBS

Kota Ezawa - Citi

Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities

Ryo Harada - Goldman Sachs

Junji Okawa - Daiwa Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

It is time. So we would now like to start the briefing on Inspire 2027, Hitachi Group's New Management Plan and Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2025. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend today.

Today, first President, Tokunaga, will explain the New Management Plan. Then Mr. Kato, CFO, will explain the FY 2024 financial results, followed by a Q&A session. We plan to end at around 6 pm. The presentation material is posted on Hitachi Ltd. IR website and news release site, so please take a look.

Let me introduce the two speakers. Toshiaki Tokunaga, President and CEO of Hitachi Ltd.; Tomomi Kato, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO. First, President Tokunaga will talk about the new management plan. Mr. Tokunaga, the floor is yours.

Toshiaki Tokunaga

Hello everyone. My name is Tokunaga, President and CEO. Thank you very much for coming to this meeting despite your busy schedules. Now it is my pleasure to talk about Inspire 2027 which is our new management plan.

First of all, I would like to begin by sharing my determination to execute the new management plan of Inspire 2027. Hitachi is a globally unique company that offers IT, OT and products together. Our strength lies in our ability to integrate technology and domain knowledge to transform society's infrastructure. Additionally, even in a world where fragmentation is accelerating, we believe that we can address regional challenges leveraging our autonomous, decentralized