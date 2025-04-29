Today, I wanted to circle back for a review of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) following its first quarter results. I last covered this bank back in February, upgrading it to 'Buy' due to its much-improved earnings outlook. The
First Hawaiian: Repricing Dynamics Continue In Q1
Summary
- Shares of First Hawaiian have fallen nearly 20% since my last update in February, with tariff-related uncertainty cooling sentiment towards bank stocks.
- The bank's first quarter results were solid, with margin dynamics playing out as expected.
- Asset quality remains robust, and for various reasons, I think this bank could hold up better in downturn.
- The recent sell-off has left these shares at 11.6x consensus 2025 EPS, which looks cheap relative to First Hawaiian's earnings power.
