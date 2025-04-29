In my last article on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) I highlighted the bank's soundness, but at the same time I did not consider it a buy due to its high valuation. About three months later, PEBO has fallen along
Peoples Bancorp: High And Sustainable Dividend Yield, Now Also Undervalued
Summary
- Peoples Bancorp's valuation has become more attractive after a recent market decline, prompting a rating upgrade to "buy" due to its high and sustainable dividend.
- The bank's loan portfolio grew by 4%, maintaining a low loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, and deposits remain stable and low-cost.
- Despite a decline in loan yields, PEBO's asset quality is high, non-performing assets have decreased, and capital metrics have improved significantly.
- With a dividend yield of 5.73% and trading below its historical multiple, PEBO offers a compelling entry point for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.