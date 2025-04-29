Franklin Mutual Shares Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • US stocks experienced heightened volatility during the first quarter amid concerns about Trump’s tariff policies and their impact on economic growth and inflation.
  • Stock selection in health care, real estate and utilities contributed to relative results. Individual contributors included CVS Health, BNP Paribas and American Tower.
  • Security selection in the financials, communications services and industrials sectors curbed relative returns. Detractors included Target, Oracle and Global Payments.
  • While we believe there are reasons to be optimistic about the markets, we think uncertainty surrounding trade and geopolitics could continue to be destabilizing factors in the near term.

Making money with mutual funds for retirement

meshaphoto

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US stocks, as measured by the Russell 1000 Index, experienced heightened volatility during the first quarter amid concerns about Trump’s tariff policies and their impact on economic growth and inflation. Underwhelming earnings reports and guidance from some companies and

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FMSHX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FMSHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMSHX
--
MUTHX
--
TEMTX
--
TESIX
--
TESRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News