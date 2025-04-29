Last August, I wrote an article comparing Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) to Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV), stating that RR was the superior investment. After some initial hardship with RR while dilution occurred, the
Serve Robotics: Too Early To Invest, But Some Investors Might Like To Keep An Eye On It
Summary
- Serve Robotics has significantly pulled back in price after peak hype from a few months ago.
- I believe that SERV's business model is challenging to scale and risky, but the company has responsibly raised a large amount of funds, maintaining a strong cash balance.
- Despite significant operating losses and modest revenue, SERV's aggressive robot deployment plan with Uber Eats could drive substantial revenue growth if executed flawlessly.
- SERV is not yet a solid investment, but may be a worthwhile speculative gamble due to its strong cash balance and potential for hype-driven price increases.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.