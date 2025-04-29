While ClearPoint's (NASDAQ:CLPT) share price has been volatile in recent months, there continues to be a steady flow of positive news related to the fundamentals of the business. In particular, it is looking increasingly likely that
ClearPoint Neuro: Fundamentals Continue To Strengthen
Summary
- ClearPoint continues to make progress in relation to its LITT and operating room expansion efforts.
- More importantly, ClearPoint's partners continue to provide positive news in relation to their therapeutic candidates.
- It will take time for these tailwinds to impact ClearPoint's financials, but 2026/2027 onwards should see a step change in performance.
- I continue to believe ClearPoint is an attractive investment opportunity, but its high revenue multiple, current lack of profitability and market volatility mean risk is elevated.
