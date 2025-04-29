Costco: Answers To Your Questions About Tariffs
Summary
- From a tariff exposure perspective, Costco's high food consumables revenues mix, strong domestic plus internationally diversified supply chains lead to a rather limited exposure to tariffs.
- Costco's warehouse club business model and scale benefits provide it with unique advantages to engage in tactical decisions with suppliers to negotiate for lower costs, reducing the impact of tariffs.
- I expect Costco to absorb much of the initial tariff costs, impacting profitability in the short to medium term. But it is likely to gain market share vs other retailers.
- COST stock valuations are at a high premium to its comps. But this is arguably well-deserved and not out of the ordinary. On the technical charts, bullish momentum is slowing.
- There is a lot of narrative noise on the impact of tariffs. I am paying less attention to all the talk and instead looking at import container volume data to gauge the real-time impact of tariffs.
