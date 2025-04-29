D-Wave Has Too Little Tangible To Offer
Summary
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. is the second quantum computer company I'm analyzing after IonQ, and there are many recurring themes.
- The negative aspects are numerous: hardly any sales at a billion-dollar valuation, little tangible information, few pages in the investor presentations, and a business case difficult to understand.
- Positive aspects are the high cash position and the sharp rise in bookings in the last quarter. In my view, this still doesn't justify the $2B market cap.
- I don't see the potential clearly enough, not in the company's documents, not in the analyst estimates; I just think the risk is too high.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.