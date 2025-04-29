Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is a really well and stable developing firm. Even though it doesn’t making profit it’s still in an uptrend and continues to get bought by many investors. In this article, I will question when the company has the potential to
Cloudflare: Hold Until It Turns To Profitable Company (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Cloudflare is on a stable growth trajectory, with a 42.69% average YoY revenue increase since 2019, despite not yet being profitable.
- Heavy investment in growth initiatives explains the lack of net income improvement, but financials indicate a healthy and growing company.
- Economic profit trends suggest NET could achieve positive economic profit by 2027, with RoA and RoE expected to turn positive by Q3 2025 and Q1 2026, respectively.
- Despite a strong price uptrend and positive forecasts, the "hold" rating is due to ongoing R&D risks and lack of current profitability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.