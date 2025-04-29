My wife once said, "A golden ring says more than a thousand words." If I'd known about Envela Corporation (NYSE:ELA) earlier, maybe I'd have saved a lot of talking — and a lot of
Envela: A Smart Bet As Tariffs Inflate Luxury Costs
Summary
- Envela Corporation, formerly Canyon State Mining, has evolved into a re-commerce leader, operating in both consumer and commercial segments, with a focus on luxury items and asset disposition.
- The second-hand luxury goods market, valued at $8.1 billion in 2024, is growing due to sustainability trends and rising retail prices from tariffs.
- Envela's projected revenue growth of 5.4% and EPS increase of 23% in FY 2025, coupled with low debt, justifies a 'Buy' rating with a PT of $8-$8.50.
- Risks include potential recession impacts on luxury goods demand, but Envela's gold inventory and retail strategies offer a hedge against economic uncertainty.
