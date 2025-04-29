When transitioning into a retirement or financial independence (e.g., living expenses covered from portfolio income) period, there is usually a loss of some form of income stream such as regular salary or dividends from personal business activity.
2 Strategic Retirement Income Picks At Wonderful Prices
Summary
- When becoming financially independent or when transitioning into a retirement phase, one automatically becomes dependent on his/her portfolio.
- In this period, the room for error is extremely small and the consequences of bad investments could be severe.
- One way to mitigate these risks (including outliving the accumulated asset base) is to calibrate the investments strategy towards income producing securities.
- Yet, this still requires a careful investment selection, where the yield is maximized and risks minimized.
- In this article I share two strategic retirement income picks, which offer tangible yields and have very robust fundamentals.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.